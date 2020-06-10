Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile's women's minister, Pinochet's great niece, resigns a month into post

The government has named Monica Zalaquett, the tourism subsecretary who advised Pinera on women's issues for his 2017 election campaign, and also of the UDI party, to replace Santelices.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:25 IST
Chile's women's minister, Pinochet's great niece, resigns a month into post
Macarena Santelices. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chilean Women's Minister Macarena Santelices has resigned from her post, just a month after being sworn into office and amid growing questions about her aptitude and performance.

Santelices, a former mayor with no track record of involvement in gender issues, is the great niece of former dictator Augusto Pinochet and a member of the right-wing Independent Democratic Union (UDI) party. She took office amid significant opposition from Chilean women's groups in early May and since then feminist organizations, political groups, and ordinary citizens have criticized her commitment and cited old interviews in which she appeared to defend Pinochet's rule.

Her resignation is a blow for center-right President Sebastian Pinera, who saw his popularity plummet to the lowest ever for a Chilean president since the Pinochet era amid protests that have wracked the country for months since October last year. "The day it is understood that the cause of women has no political color, it belongs to all and for all, is the day we will move forward," Santelices wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday.

Santelices was forced to pull a controversial social media advertisement last month which featured an old man telling his granddaughter he regretted abusing her grandmother after she revealed to him her boyfriend had beaten her. Women's groups said it victimized abusers. Santelices said she "profoundly regretted" it's airing.

Her resignation comes as Chile grapples with a surge of calls to emergency services over domestic violence during the quarantine imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The government has named Monica Zalaquett, the tourism sub secretary who advised Pinera on women's issues for his 2017 election campaign, and also of the UDI party, to replace Santelices.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark

Britains statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates,...

Swiss anti-racism protesters march in Geneva during Floyd funeral

Some 5,000 people in the Swiss multicultural city of Geneva marched in protest at racial discrimination on Tuesday as the funeral of George Floyd was taking place in the United States.The May 25 death of the unarmed, handcuffed African-Amer...

22 Delhi hospitals told to reserve more beds for virus patients

The Delhi government on Tuesday directed 22 private hospitals to reserve more beds for coronavirus patients, revising its earlier allocation limitIn an official order, it directed 22 private hospitals to allocate 2,015 extra beds for corona...

UN warns against "global food emergency"

The U.N. secretary-general is calling for immediate action to avoid a global food emergency, saying more than 820 million people are hungry, about 144 million children under the age of 5 have stunted growth, and the COVID-19 pandemic is mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020