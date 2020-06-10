Rahul Gandhi questions PM's silence on border issue with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that China has taken away India's territory in Ladakh and questioned the prime minister's silence on the issue, saying he has vanished. "The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene," he said on Twitter.

He tagged a news article claiming that China has taken a hard line during military-level talks and has claimed all of Galwan Valley and parts of Pangong Tso. Gandhi has been asking the government to come clean on the border issue and whether China has taken over Indian territory in the Ladakh region.