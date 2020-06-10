Puducherry CM condoles death of TN MLA J Anbazhagan
Anbazhagan's death was a great loss personally to the DMK president M K Stalin, the senior Congress leader said.The DMK is an alliance partner of the ruling Congress here and supports the Narayanasamy-led government from outside.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI.PTI | Puduch | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:26 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday condoled the death of Tamil Nadu legislator J Anbazhagan. The DMK MLA died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai earlier in the day at the age of 61.
In his message, Narayanasamy described Anbazhagan as a strong leader of the Dravidian movement and a pillar of the DMK. Anbazhagan's death was a great loss personally to the DMK president M K Stalin, the senior Congress leader said.
The DMK is an alliance partner of the ruling Congress here and supports the Narayanasamy-led government from outside.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI.
- READ MORE ON:
- V Narayanasamy
- J Anbazhagan
- DMK
- Puducherry
- Tamil Nadu
- COVID
- MK Stalin
- Chennai
ALSO READ
HC reserves orders on DMK MLA's anticipatory bail plea
COVID-19 positive cases reach 17,728 in Tamil Nadu
SC allows Tamil Nadu govt to use four floors of 8-storey pvt hospital for COVID patients
COVID-19: Six fresh cases reported in Puducherry, tally rises to 40
SC allows Tamil Nadu govt to use four floors of pvt hospital for COVID patients