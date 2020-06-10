Puducherry CM condoles death of TN MLA J Anbazhagan

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday condoled the death of Tamil Nadu legislator J Anbazhagan. The DMK MLA died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai earlier in the day at the age of 61.

In his message, Narayanasamy described Anbazhagan as a strong leader of the Dravidian movement and a pillar of the DMK. Anbazhagan's death was a great loss personally to the DMK president M K Stalin, the senior Congress leader said.

The DMK is an alliance partner of the ruling Congress here and supports the Narayanasamy-led government from outside.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI.