Cong wants special team to probe threat calls to Kharge and his son

The Congress on Wednesday demanded that a special investigation team be set up immediately to investigate the "threat calls" made to the party's Rajya Sabha candidate Mallikarjun Kharge and his MLA son Priyank Kharge.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:43 IST
The Congress on Wednesday demanded that a special investigation team be set up immediately to investigate the "threat calls" made to the party's Rajya Sabha candidate Mallikarjun Kharge and his MLA son Priyank Kharge. "The threat calls made to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge is a serious security matter and should not be taken lightly by the government.

I urge CM of Karnataka & Home Minister to setup a special investigation team immediately to catch the culprits," the party's Karnataka unit president D K Shivakumar tweeted. Priyank Kharge, a former minister, has lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police Praveen Sood stating that in the early hours of Sunday, he and his father received a threat call.

While Mallikarjun Kharge,a former union minister, received the call on the landline, Priyank got a call from an unknown number on his mobile phone. Speaking in Hindi and English, the caller spoke about the Rajya Sabha election and threatened them.

Kharge is the Congress candidate for the June 19 Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka. JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, two BJP candidates and an independent have also filed their nominations for the election to the upper House.PTI GMS BN WELCOME GMS BN WELCOME

