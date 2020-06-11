BJP offered Rs 25 cr to Rajasthan Cong MLAs: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night accused the BJP of trying to poach the Congress MLAs in the state, alleging that some of them were offered Rs 25 crore each. Gehlot’s statement came hours after the Congress charged the BJP with plans to destabilise the state government and took its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for a meeting.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:57 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night accused the BJP of trying to poach the Congress MLAs in the state, alleging that some of them were offered Rs 25 crore each. Gehlot’s statement came hours after the Congress charged the BJP with plans to destabilise the state government and took its MLAs to a Jaipur resort for a meeting. Gehlot said there were reports about the BJP’s plan similar to that of Madhya Pradesh and some of the party MLAs were offered Rs 25 crore in cash with Rs 10 crore in advance.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Ashok Gehlot
- Rajasthan
- Jaipur
- Madhya Pradesh
ALSO READ
Nobody can stare down Modi's India: BJP on border standoff with China
Action to be taken against Panchayat for boycotting family for not holding 'shradh' amid lockdown: Madhya Pradesh BJP
Rahul trying to 'weaken' country's resolve against coronavirus: BJP
BJP leader demands special crimes tribunal for 'atrocities' against minority KPs in Kashmir
Rahul trying to 'weaken' country's resolve against coronavirus: BJP