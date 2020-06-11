Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue Jon

Jon Ossoff, a young Georgia media executive known for breaking fundraising records during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat, beat back a field of Democratic primary opponents to win a spot taking on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 11-06-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 10:04 IST
Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue Jon
Image Credit: Twitter (@ossoff)

Jon Ossoff, a young Georgia media executive known for breaking fundraising records during a 2017 special election loss for a U.S. House seat, beat back a field of Democratic primary opponents to win a spot taking on Republican Sen. David Perdue in November. Ossoff received about 50.7% of the votes, according to votes tallied as of Wednesday night.

He had maintained a steady lead in public polling and fundraising despite some significant competition from former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor Sarah Riggs Amico. Ossoff's victory allows him to avoid a potentially bruising primary runoff that had been seen as likely and sets up a showdown with Perdue, 70, as Republicans look to hold the White House and Senate majority.

In his livestreamed victory remarks Wednesday night, Ossoff took immediate aim at his opponent's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying Perdue was "too busy adjusting his stock portfolio to warn us of the gravest public health emergency in a century." A Perdue spokeswoman has previously said the senator "goes above and beyond to fully comply with the law." "The task before us is a mighty one," Ossoff said. "The president of the United States and his allies in Congress are leading this country down a dark path and we can go down this path no longer. We can no longer go down a path of authoritarianism, of racism, of corruption. We are better than this and Georgia is better than this." The election on Tuesday was plagued by problems that, combined with a massive influx of mail-in paper ballots because of the coronavirus, delayed final results.

A lack of poll workers, trouble with new voting equipment, coronavirus restrictions and high turnout contributed to long lines, with 20 of Georgia's 159 counties having to extend voting hours for at least one precinct. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent absentee ballot applications to 6.9 million active registered voters in Georgia, and more than 1 million ballots had been received as of Monday, Raffensperger spokesman Walter Jones said Wednesday.

That's a huge increase in the number of paper ballots that counties have traditionally had to process in past elections. Ossoff, 33, entered the race in September with the endorsement of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, as well as some built-in name recognition from his highly publicized special election loss to Republican Karen Handel for an Atlanta-area U.S. House seat in 2017.

The CEO of a company that produces investigative reports on crime and corruption for news organizations, Ossoff has made fighting inequality and corruption a core part of his message. Ossoff's opponents often took aim at his lack of experience in elected office, with Tomlinson proclaiming that she was "the only one in this race who has ever won an election and governed." But those attacks seemed to have little effect.

"Jon Ossoff is a fighter against Washington corruption and a champion for hardworking Georgia families, and is going to be an excellent U.S. Senator," Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams said in a statement Wednesday night. "His work uncovering corruption and investigating war crimes demonstrates his commitment to fighting for justice, and his grassroots support across the state shows that he is ready to win this November." Meanwhile, changes to campaigning necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, including a move away from in-person events in favor of online engagement, seemed to play toward the strengths of Ossoff's media-savvy campaign.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: 13,500-year-old Chinese art; world's largest green turtle colony and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Tiny 13,500-year-old bird statuette shows origins of Chinese artA tiny statuette of a bird carved from the burnt bone about 13,500 years ago reveals the origins of Chinese art, embodying...

U.S. network pulls live police documentary show amid protests against racism

U.S. TV network AE has canceled a live documentary show on police officers in action, the latest media company to reassess their content amid widespread protests against law enforcement brutality on people of color in the country.This is a ...

Bharti Infratel's crucial board meet postponed

The crucial board meeting of Bharti Infratel scheduled for Thursday to take a final decision on the scheme of arrangement with Indus Towers has been postponed. Certain inputs that would have been required by the board for it to deliberate a...

Lockdown effect: Construction industry bears brunt of modern day exodus

The lockdown-triggered joblessness has forced a reverse migration of thousands of guest workers from Tamil Nadu resulting in the workforce across various sectors in the state dwindling, with the construction industry in particular bearing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020