JD(U) attacks Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar poster war

The Janata Dal (United) attacked jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 73rd birthday by putting up posters alleging the latter of corruption and misappropriation of property.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-06-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 10:51 IST
Poster put up by JD(U) alleging Lalu Prasad Yadav of misappropriation of property. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Janata Dal (United) attacked jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 73rd birthday by putting up posters alleging the latter of corruption and misappropriation of property. A list of 73 properties acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence were enlisted in posters put by JD(U) in Patna.

The poster further read: "The list of properties acquired by political muscle power is still being compiled." Meanwhile, posters were put up by RJD leaders, wishing Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday. It is Lalu Yadav's 73rd birthday today.

The poster war between JD(U) and RJD has been going on since last year in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar which are expected to be held later this year. (ANI)

