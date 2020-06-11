Turkey grants increased powers to neighbourhood watchmen

Left Menu
Turkey's parliament on Thursday approved a contentious government-proposed bill that will grant neighbourhood watchmen powers that are almost on par with the country's police force. The bill passed overnight with backing from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party and its nationalist ally, despite opposition parties' concerns that the legislation empowers an under-qualified force and will lead to human rights violations and a further erosion of freedoms.

It was approved after days of tense debate that culminated in violence Tuesday, with an opposition legislator saying he was punched by a lawmaker from the nationalist party. The watchmen, known as “bekci,” traditionally guarded neighborhoods and parks and were armed only with batons and whistles. The force was abolished and folded into the police in 2008, but Erdogan's government revived it following a failed coup attempt in 2016.

The bill allows the more than 21,000 neighborhood guards — which now also include women — to use firearms, to stop vehicles, carry out ID checks and conduct body searches. The guards cannot arrest or interrogate suspects. The government and its nationalist ally insist the neighborhood guards meet a need for an auxiliary force to assist police and that the new powers will facilitate police operations. They argue that neighborhoods have become safer since the force was revived.

The main opposition pro-secular Republican People's Party, or CHP, and two other opposition parties, voted against the proposal,calling it an attempt by the government to form a loyal militia force. They have also voiced concerns that the force, which operates at night, would act as “morality police” in line with the government's conservative and religious values.

The opposition argued that recruitment to the neighborhood guards is opaque, and has lead to suspicions that those enrolled are chosen among ruling party supporters. The opposition parties have also criticized the government for prioritizing the security force instead of focusing on unemployment or other negative impacts from the coronavirus outbreak.

“People have lost their jobs and their salaries ... What good is the watchmen to them?” asked pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party legislator Filiz Kerestecioglu. “An under-educated mass that will perhaps act as a morality police is being unleashed on society.”(AP) AMS AMS.

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

NHLS prioritises W Cape to reduce test samples due to high positivity rate

The National Health Laboratory Service NHLS CEO, Dr Karmani Chetty, says the institution is working around the clock to reduce the backlog of COVID-19 test samples.While the backlog of unprocessed specimens was as high as 101 000 on 21 May ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks spooked, bonds rally on downbeat Fed

World shares took their biggest tumble in five weeks on Thursday as a sobering outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve challenged market optimism on the global economy, while bonds rallied on bets yet more stimulus would be needed to ensure r...

Yemen's qat markets still draw crowds despite coronavirus threat

Yemeni qat seller Hamdan Husseins customers still come daily to the crowded market to buy the addictive green stimulant, despite doctors concerns that chewing in groups and spitting it could spread the new coronavirus. The vast majority of ...

European shares slide on Fed outlook, worries of new virus cases

European shares moved further away from their three-month peak on Thursday after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on worries of a second wave of COVID-19 cases.The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 2.5, its fourth str...
