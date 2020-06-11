TMC launches first digital campaign to engage one lakh youth at grassroots level

Left Menu
Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched its first official digital campaign 'Banglar Jubo Shakti' on Thursday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Logo of the campaign launched by TMC to reach out to youth at grassroots level. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched its first official digital campaign 'Banglar Jubo Shakti' on Thursday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The campaign launched by TMC's youth wing will focus on engaging one lakh youth (between 18 to 35 years of age) without any political affiliation, from the state's grassroots level, to extend their direct help to Amphan and Corona affected people. Upon being questioned whether this was a membership drive, a source from TMC told ANI, "No, this is not a membership drive. It is to enlist people, not for political engagement exercise but to stand in support of those around us in Bengal during the crisis. The registration is sans any fee."

TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, contrary to her previous stance had sought help from the Centre post-Cyclone Amphan and later asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state. PM Modi had announced an advance relief of Rs 1000 crore for West Bengal during his visit. Also, a designated seven-member inter-ministerial team by the Central government had visited cyclone-hit West Bengal to take stock of the situation.

TMC's month-long campaign will end on July 11 followed by a mega interactive session of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and the participants "to discuss the various activities related to Amphan", sources added. The state has been divided under zones which will be monitored by 'State Committees' and further areas will come under 'District Committees'. In addition, the districts will also have 'Field Committee' members who will be monitoring the process in their respective blocks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed a virtual rally for West Bengal on June 9 where he paid tribute to the victims of political violence in the state along with those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and cyclone Amphan. Political experts are also seeing this digital campaign as a dry run just before TMC's July 21 rally, which is likely to witness huge participation from the people provided the COVID-19 crisis comes under control.

With the state heading to polls, various political parties have been taking the digital route to reach out to the masses, as the ongoing pandemic has made the usual instruments of campaigning risky. (ANI)

