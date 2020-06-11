Tej Pratap offers prayers at Patna temple on father Lalu Yadav's 73rd birthday

Left Menu
Former state minister and 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday offered prayers at a temple to mark his father and RJD national president Lalu Yadav's 73rd birthday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:23 IST
'Lalu Rabri Morcha' leader Tej Pratap Yadav offering prayers at temple on father Lalu Prasad Yadav's 73rd birthday in Patna on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Former state minister and 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday offered prayers at a temple to mark his father and RJD national president Lalu Yadav's 73rd birthday. Tej Pratap was seen performing all rituals as told by priests at the temple. He was seen wearing a white kurta-pajama and mask as a precautionary measure in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking to media, he said, "I prayed for my father's health. I wish he comes out soon (from jail). May God keep him safe." Later, Tej Pratap also planted a sapling in the garden of the temple.

On Wednesday, the 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' leader took to Twitter to share an old birthday picture with his father, in which he was seen offering a piece of cake to the former Bihar chief minister. "Happy birthday to one who led the Jayaprakash Narayan movement and to the hero of Mandal Commission, who played a key role against fascism in the country. Miss you so much papa," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

