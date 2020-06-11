Be vigilant against frauds: Punjab CEO to voters

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Karuna Raju on Thursday asked voters to be vigilant following reports that some miscreants were charging money for amending electoral rolls. Raju appealed to all eligible voters that if they want any information, it can be obtained from the office website. It has come to his notice that some miscreants are “looting” people in the name of amendment in electoral rolls by initiating fake websites and taking Rs 500 for amendment in names and registration, an official release

If any eligible voter wants any amendment in electoral rolls or other related services, he can avail it through common service centres set up by the government, he said

Rates for these services range from Rs 1 to Rs 30 with GST ranging between 12 and 18 per cent, he said.