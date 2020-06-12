YSRCP govt should order CBI probe into its scams, unchecked corruption: TDP

Furious with YSRCP government ordering of CBI probe into irregularities in previous TDP regime, the party has demanded the state government to hold CBI enquiry on YSRCP's sand, land, wine and mine mafia. The Telugu Desam Legislature Party at its online strategy committee meeting alleged that YSRCP leaders are indulged in mafia scams in sand, land, wine, mine, COVID kits, bleaching powder and cement.

The party stated that instead of vainly targeting the opposition, the Government would do a better service to people if it ordered the CBI enquiry into the unchecked corruption scams of YSRCP. The YSRCP-led state government is recommending CBI inquiry into the welfare schemes of previous TDP rule.

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Opposition Leader in Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Public Accounts Committee chairman Payyavula Kesav, TDLP deputy leaders Atchannaidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and others took part in the meeting. They said that the ruling party went into self-defence as it was unable to give a reply to the TDP charge sheet on its one-year scams and "destructive" rule.

It asserted that there was a public backlash against cancellation of TDP schemes like Ramzan Thofa, Christmas Gift and Sankranthi Kanuka. And to cover it up, the YSRCP came out with CBI probe, it stated. The party demanded that if the Chief Minister was bold enough, he should order CBI probe into the disappearance of 13 lakh tonnes sand from the sand reaches in rivers itself in the last one year. It alleged that severe shortage of sand as a result of illegal transportation to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. (ANI)