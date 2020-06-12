Burundi's president-elect to take power immediately after death of former leader
Burundi's constitutional court has agreed that president-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in immediately following the death of former leader Pierre Nkurunziza, the government said in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday. The constitution provides for the speaker of parliament to take over in such a situation.
The constitution provides for the speaker of parliament to take over in such a situation. The court ruled, however, that "the interim period is not necessary and that ... Ndayishimiye must be sworn in as soon as possible", the government said.
