New York's Cuomo links state funding to police changes to fight racism

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:50 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he will require local governments to develop and adopt by April 1 plans to reinvent police departments to address use of force, police bias and other issues that have triggered anti-racism protests.

Cuomo said he would sign an executive order that says state funding will go only to municipalities with laws mandating their police departments "reinvent and modernize" to battle systemic racism. "That should be done in every police agency in this country," Cuomo told a press conference that also included the mothers of Eric Garner and Sean Bell, unarmed black Americans who died in confrontations with police.

