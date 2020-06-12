New York's Cuomo links state funding to police changes to fight racism

New York's Cuomo links state funding to police changes to fight racismReuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 21:50 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said he will require local governments to develop and adopt by April 1 plans to reinvent police departments to address use of force, police bias and other issues that have triggered anti-racism protests.
Cuomo said he would sign an executive order that says state funding will go only to municipalities with laws mandating their police departments "reinvent and modernize" to battle systemic racism. "That should be done in every police agency in this country," Cuomo told a press conference that also included the mothers of Eric Garner and Sean Bell, unarmed black Americans who died in confrontations with police.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew Cuomo
- New York
- Eric Garner
- Sean Bell
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
FEATURE-A pandemic nurse's love letter to New York
At least 200,000 New Yorkers to return to work in phase one of city's reopening -mayor
New York City mayor outlines first reopening step, lawmakers push for outdoor dining
Chris Rock, Rosie Perez appear with New York Gov. Cuomo, urge mask wearing
New York City mayor outlines first reopening step, lawmakers push for outdoor dining