Andhra Minister slams TDP over K Atchennaidu's arrest

Andhra Pradesh Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana lashed out at the TDP stating that it is using "BC card" in connection with K Atchennaidu's arrest.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 09:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana lashed out at the TDP stating that it is using "BC card" in connection with K Atchennaidu's arrest. He alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is supporting his colleague despite the fact that he is caught in case of corruption to the tune of almost Rs 150 crore. The minister said that this ESI scam is a mere tip of the iceberg in the corruption that took place to the tune of lakhs of crores during the earlier TDP regime.

Sankaranarayana found fault with TDP chief saying that a Backward Class leader is targeted. He asked what Atchennaidu, or for that matter, previous TDP government, had done for the welfare of Backward Classes. Naidu used them as a mere vote bank but did nothing for their welfare, he stated. Further, he said that Naidu had insulted them. "Now Naidu is trying to use 'BC card' to escape from the corruption charges," Sankaranarayana said.

Sankaranarayana commented that Atchennaidu looted the money that was contributed by the poor people for ESI. How can TDP chief back him, he asked. Moreover, he denied the allegations by TDP that the government targeted Atchennaidu as he is countering the government effectively in the Assembly. He said that nobody is personally targeted, but Atchennaidu is arrested as there is evidence for his corruption. He further said that ACB should find out what is the role of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh in ESI scam.

Sankaranarayana denied TDP allegations that Atchennaidu was kidnapped. He said that it is utter lie that he was kidnapped. The ACB sleuths informed the family members before arresting Atchennaidu, he said. (ANI)

