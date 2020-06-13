Priyanka slams UP govt over suicide by farmers, migrant workers
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 16:30 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over suicide by farmers and migrant laborers, saying he talks about "mapping" but the poor don't find a place on that map. Tagging four media reports on farmers' and workers' suicides with a post on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said in Bundelkhand four farmers and laborers committed suicide in the last week. Migrant workers who returned from other states were among those who ended their lives, she said.
"UP CM and officials sitting in Lucknow are daily talking about getting mapping done. Sadly, these farmers and migrant laborers do not have a place in their map," the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said. Chief Minister Adityanath had last month directed officials to complete the skill-mapping of migrant laborers in 15 days and get a survey conducted for their adjustment in micro, small and medium enterprises, and industrial units.
