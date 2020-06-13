Left Menu
Don't take law into your own hands, respect healthcare workers: Owaisi's appeal to people in Telangana

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged the people in Telangana to maintain law and order situation in the state and respect healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 17:32 IST
Don't take law into your own hands, respect healthcare workers: Owaisi's appeal to people in Telangana
AIMIM party President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged people of Telangana to respect healthcare workers amid COVID crisis. (credit: AIMIM). Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged the people in Telangana to maintain law and order situation in the state and respect healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients. "Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to the attenders of COVID-19 patients to not take law into their own hands and respect healthcare workers. If there are complaints against the staff, they should be resolved through proper channels," AIMIM Twitted.

This comes after a protest and strike were staged at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after the health care worker was mistreated. The strike has now been called off. "I have this message for the people of Telangana to maintain law and order. If you have complaints regarding the health officials, you can complain to the higher authorities," Owaisi said in a video message.

In a "special appeal" to the attenders, in his video message, of the patients admitted in the government and private hospital, Owaisi asked them to "keep their emotions in check". He further said that doctors treating COVID-19 patients were risking their lives and performing a very essential role.

"I even appeal to the doctors to lend an ear to the concerns of the attendees," he added. (ANI)

