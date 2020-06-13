Owaisi appeals to attendants of COVID-19 patients not to take law into own hands

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday appealed to attendants of patients not to take the law into their hands in the backdrop of a recent attack on a duty doctor at the state-run Gandhi Hospital here by the kin of a deceased COVID-19 patient. "Barrister @asadowaisi appeals to the attenders of COVID-19 patients to not take law into their own hands & to respect healthcare workers. If there are complaints against the staff, they should be resolved through proper channels," the AIMIM tweeted, posting a video appeal by Owaisi.

A duty doctor at Gandhi Hospital was attacked on Tuesday night by the kin of a COVID-19 patient who passed away. The incident triggered protests by junior doctors at the hospital who demanded better security, besides raising other issues.

The junior doctors resumed duties on Friday.