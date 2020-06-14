Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore city SP, SDM transferred for kneeling before Cong MLAs

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:07 IST
Indore city SP, SDM transferred for kneeling before Cong MLAs

Indore's city superintendent of police and a sub-divisional magistrate have been transferred for allegedly kneeling before Congress MLAs while requesting them to call off their protest against the Madhya Pradesh government's 'failure' in curbing the spread of COVID-19. A video of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Sharma and City Superintendent of Police D K Tiwari kneeling before legislators of the opposition party on Saturday went viral on social media, following which the ruling BJP in the state objected to the conduct of the two officials.

In separate orders issued by the state government late on Saturday, Sharma and Tiwari were removed from their field postings and transferred to Bhopal with immediate effect, a government official said on Sunday. According to eye-witnesses, the two officials went to the venue in Rajbada area where former state minister Jitu Patwari, two other Congress MLAs and another party leader were holding a sit-in protest on Saturday.

Tiwari and Sharma knelt before the Congress leaders and requested them with folded hands to end the protest, the eye-witnesses said. The Congress leaders were protesting against the state government's alleged failure in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the government orders, Sharma has now been posted as deputy collector in the General Administration Department, while Tiwari is posted as deputy superintendent at the police headquarters..

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing logs record 36 COVID-19 cases, linked to market cluster

Beijing on Sunday reported a record 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Chinas capital, all linked to a major food wholesale market, raising concerns about the spike in a country that had sharply reduced its infections. The city has ordered testing...

CM assures COVID-19 affected AIADMK MLA all medical aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday spoke to a party MLA admitted to a private hospital with COVID-19 and assured him of all necessary medical assistance. The chief minister had a telephonic conversation with Sriperumbudur leg...

Amid dispute with China, India looking to complete work on strategic DSDBO road by this year

Amid the ongoing dispute with China in eastern Ladakh over the Chinese military buildup, the Border Roads Organisation BRO is looking to complete the work on the 255 Km-long strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie DSDBO road including eight...

Man held for killing wife, son by setting them ablaze

A 39 year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and son by setting them on fire following an argument, police said on Sunday. His minor daughter, who also sustained burn injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020