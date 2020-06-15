Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the leaders of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss about the novel coronavirus situation, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 11:43 IST
Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the leaders of all political parties of Delhi on Monday to discuss the novel coronavirus situation, officials said. The meeting was held in the wake of rising novel coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Shah apprised the leaders of four major political parties of Delhi on the steps taken to check the coronavirus pandemic and sought their views on the issue, a Home Ministry official said. Leaders of the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and the BSP have attended the meeting.

Over 41,000 people were infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Delhi and it has claimed more than 1,300 lives so far. The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, the home minister held two high-level meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the coronavirus. Shah had announced that COVID-19 testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently tripled.

Announcing a slew of measures after the meeting, Shah said COVID-19 tests would be started at every polling station in the containment zones and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey would be conducted in the hotspots for contact tracing. In view of the shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi, the Modi government has decided to immediately provide 500 railway coaches, which will be equipped with all facilities, Shah said.

He added that a committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog member V K Paul to ensure the availability of 60 percent beds by private hospitals at lower rates and fix the rate of tests and treatment.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

With 382 COVID-19 deaths, US records its lowest 24-hour death toll in weeks

With 382 deaths due to coronavirus, the US has recorded its lowest 24-hour death toll since it peaked in mid-April, according to Johns Hopkins University data.A total of 2,094,069 people till now have contracted the disease in the US and 11...

Thailand ends curfew, marks 21 days with no local coronavirus cases

Thailand on Monday lifted a nationwide curfew after more than two months and allowed restaurants to resume selling alcohol as the coronavirus crisis eased, with 21 days since a recorded case of local transmission.The Southeast Asian nation ...

Unbeaten Raptors set NBA 2K League single-game scoring mark

Raptors Uprising GC showed why they are the runaway leaders in the NBA 2K League, breaking the leagues single-game scoring record while sweeping last-place Celtics Crossover Gaming on Friday. The Raptors 9-0 rolled to a 109-51 rout of the C...

Indo-Nepal ties are not ordinary, we are bound together by 'roti-beti' and no power in world can break it: Rajnath Singh at virtual rally.

Indo-Nepal ties are not ordinary, we are bound together by roti-beti and no power in world can break it Rajnath Singh at virtual rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020