No. of COVID-19 tests to be increased to 18,000 per day in Delhi from June 20

The ruling AAP and main opposition BJP in Delhi on Monday said the battle against COVID-19 needs to be fought keeping political differences aside, while informing that the number of coronavirus tests will be increased to 18,000 per day in the city from June 20, even as the Congress hit out at the Centre and the Delhi government for the surge in the number of cases in the national capital. After a meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the leaders of all political parties of the national capital, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the number of COVID-19 tests will be increased to 18,000 per day in the city from June 20.

Singh said it was decided at the meeting that politics should be kept away in the battle against the pandemic, adding that increasing the number of beds in hospitals for coronavirus patients was also discussed. Gupta said a central team will give a report on capping of charges in private hospitals, after which action will be taken to control the "arbitrary" rates charged by such facilities.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said he raised the issue of surging numbers of COVID-19 patients in Delhi while holding the BJP-ruled Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi responsible for it. He also demanded universal testing for COVID-19 and deploying final-year medical students in the battle against the deadly coronavirus.