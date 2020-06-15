Left Menu
Development News Edition

Criminal case opened against Kremlin critic Navalny for slander

Russian authorities said on Monday they had opened a criminal investigation for suspected slander against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for comments he made on social media. The Investigative Committee, which handles probes into major crimes, accused Navalny of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran who featured in a video clip with other prominent Russians to express support for constitutional reforms set to be put to a national vote on July 1.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:05 IST
Criminal case opened against Kremlin critic Navalny for slander
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian authorities said on Monday they had opened a criminal investigation for suspected slander against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for comments he made on social media.

The Investigative Committee, which handles probes into major crimes, accused Navalny of slandering a Russian World War Two veteran who featured in a video clip with other prominent Russians to express support for constitutional reforms set to be put to a national vote on July 1. The reforms, among other things, would allow Vladimir Putin to run for another two terms in the Kremlin and potentially serve until 2036 instead of stepping down in 2024. Critics say the reforms amount to a constitutional coup.

In a social media post on June 2, Navalny, 44, an outspoken opponent of Putin, described the people in the video backing the reforms as traitors with no conscience and corrupt lackeys. The Investigative Committee's statement said Navalny had circulated libellous remarks to a large number of people, for which potential penalties range from a fine of 1 million roubles ($14,255) to 240 hours of community service.

It said the investigation was still under way. Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Navalny has regularly accused the authorities of using criminal investigations against him and his allies to stifle his activities, something they deny He was barred from running for president in 2018 because of a conviction on embezzlement charges, which he said had been trumped up. Putin won that election in a landslide. ($1 = 70.1500 roubles)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

178 COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra, highest single-day toll

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed 178 deaths due to COVID-19, highest in a day. In a health bulletin, Maharashtra health department said that a total of 2,786 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today.Highest single-day spike of 178 dea...

Another TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Another ruling TRS MLA tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the number of party legislatorsinfected by the virus to three. The MLA had mingled with the legislator who was found positive earlier, TRS sources said.Last ...

SC says no sale & registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted, pulls up automobile dealers assn for violating order

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that no sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted in the country as it pulled up the Automobile Dealers association for violating its order that had given some limited relaxation. A ...

SAP online customer event off to rocky start as site crashes

SAPs biggest customer event, Sapphire Now, got off to a rocky start on Monday as the site hosting this years reimagined event, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, crashed.It was hardly an advertisement for Europes most valuable tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020