Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extreme poverty in Italy was falling before coronavirus, survey shows

The Bank of Italy said the euro zone's third-largest economy would contract by around 9.2% in 2020, forecasting a partial rebound next year. In May, after two months of rigid lockdown, the government approved spending measures to help families and companies, including new subsidies for people who have no income or pension. ISTAT said 8.6% of families in the south were living in absolute poverty last year, down from 10% in 2018.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-06-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:20 IST
Extreme poverty in Italy was falling before coronavirus, survey shows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of Italian families living in absolute poverty decreased in 2019 after four straight years of growth, though there is still a significant problem in the underdeveloped south, data showed on Tuesday. About 4.6 million people, or 7.7% of the population, live in absolute poverty, defined as those unable to buy goods and services essential to avoid grave forms of social exclusion, according to data from the national statistics bureau ISTAT.

In terms of families, the number was 1.7 million, slightly down from 1.8 million in 2018. Around one million families benefited from a "citizens' income" scheme for the poor championed by the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. ISTAT said in 2019 the poor increased their spending following this welfare reform.

However, the COVID-19 crisis will have an inevitable impact on poverty in 2020. The epidemic brought Italy to its knees, forcing the government to impose a nationwide lockdown on business to curb infections. The Bank of Italy said the euro zone's third-largest economy would contract by around 9.2% in 2020, forecasting a partial rebound next year.

In May, after two months of rigid lockdown, the government approved spending measures to help families and companies, including new subsidies for people who have no income or pension. ISTAT said 8.6% of families in the south were living in absolute poverty last year, down from 10% in 2018. That compared to 5.8% in the north and 4.5% in the central regions, including the capital, Rome.

Italians living in "relative poverty" - those whose disposable income is less than around half the national average - held steady, edging down to around 14.7% of the population from 15% in 2018.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

India-China standoff:BJP MP appeals to people to support armed forces

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday came out strongly against the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops and appealed to people to support the armed forces. In a series of tweets, Chand...

North Macedonia declares state of emergency ahead of vote

North Macedonias president has declared an eight-day state of emergency ahead of an early national election after the countrys main political leaders agreed the vote will be held on July 15. President Stevo Pendarovski issued the decree lat...

Amazon orders new autism comedy series from writer Jason Katims

Amazon Studios has partnered with writer Jason Katims for a new coming-of-age comedic drama series. The show has received a series order from the studio with Katims, best known for his work on series Parenthood and Friday Night Lights, serv...

Britain warns at U.N. on Hong Kong security law as North Korea defends China

Britain said on Tuesday that Chinas plan to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong would undermine the autonomy of its former colony and could threaten rights and freedoms there. The imposition of the proposed law lies in direct ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020