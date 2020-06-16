Left Menu
Not enough hospital beds in Maharashtra to treat COVID-19 patients: Ram Kadam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday alleged that Maharashtra government has been indifferent to COVID-19 situation and patients were dying "due to the lack of beds."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:30 IST
BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

"In the last few months, the Maharashtra government has done nothing for the poor in the fight against COVID-19. They have only given them free advice. They are busy talking about a squeaking old bed but are not bothered about the people dying in Maharashtra due to lack of beds during the pandemic," he alleged. Kadam was referring to an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana which on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress and asked "why is the old cot making a noise". Congress is part of the coalition government in Maharashtra along with Shiv Sena and NCP.

"Is there some self-respect left in Congress and NCP?" Kadam asked. He urged the Maharashtra government to tackle the coronavirus situation "seriously". (ANI)

