Sino India face off: TN parties salute soldiers for their supreme sacrifice

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the main opposition DMK, on Tuesday condoled the killing of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in eastern Ladakh and paid rich tributes to their supreme sacrifice. Hailing the sacrifice of the three Army men, DMK president M K Stalin offered his salutations to the brave men and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

One of the soldiers hailed from Kadukkalur village in Ramanathapuram district of southern Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that he had served the Army for 22 longs years. In a massive escalation of border tension, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

It is perhaps the first such incident along the border with China that Indian armed forces personnel have been killed after a gap of nearly 45 years. Four Indian soldiers had lost their lives in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that China, which was now facing accusations of spreading coronavirus, allegedly embarked on such activities to divert the world's attention. The incident has occurred against the backdrop of India nurturing friendly ties with China, he said, adding this was evidenced by the warm welcome accorded toChinese President Xi Jinping when he visited Mamallapuram inTamil Nadu last year for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, paid rich tributes to the three Army men and hailed their supreme sacrifice. Extending his condolences to their bereaved kin, he said the Tamil Nadu soldier who was killed had spoken to his wife on the day of the attack.

The Army man from Tamil Nadu is survived by his wife and two children, he said, adding the slain soldier was about to retire in a year following 22 years of service. AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, paying rich tributes to the three Army personnel, said their killing was an act of cowardice by the Chinese military.

The AMMK chief also referred to the sacrifice of the Tamil Nadu soldier and said he bowed to his sacrifice and condoled the deaths of the Army men..