Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sino India face off: TN parties salute soldiers for their supreme sacrifice

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the main opposition DMK, on Tuesday condoled the killing of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in eastern Ladakh and paid rich tributes to their supreme sacrifice.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:47 IST
Sino India face off: TN parties salute soldiers for their supreme sacrifice

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the main opposition DMK, on Tuesday condoled the killing of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in eastern Ladakh and paid rich tributes to their supreme sacrifice. Hailing the sacrifice of the three Army men, DMK president M K Stalin offered his salutations to the brave men and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

One of the soldiers hailed from Kadukkalur village in Ramanathapuram district of southern Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that he had served the Army for 22 longs years. In a massive escalation of border tension, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

It is perhaps the first such incident along the border with China that Indian armed forces personnel have been killed after a gap of nearly 45 years. Four Indian soldiers had lost their lives in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said that China, which was now facing accusations of spreading coronavirus, allegedly embarked on such activities to divert the world's attention. The incident has occurred against the backdrop of India nurturing friendly ties with China, he said, adding this was evidenced by the warm welcome accorded toChinese President Xi Jinping when he visited Mamallapuram inTamil Nadu last year for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, paid rich tributes to the three Army men and hailed their supreme sacrifice. Extending his condolences to their bereaved kin, he said the Tamil Nadu soldier who was killed had spoken to his wife on the day of the attack.

The Army man from Tamil Nadu is survived by his wife and two children, he said, adding the slain soldier was about to retire in a year following 22 years of service. AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, paying rich tributes to the three Army personnel, said their killing was an act of cowardice by the Chinese military.

The AMMK chief also referred to the sacrifice of the Tamil Nadu soldier and said he bowed to his sacrifice and condoled the deaths of the Army men..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pence says looking at other venues for Trump Tulsa rally

Officials are considering other venues in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trumps first campaign rally since the coronavirus shutdown, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday, as virus cases climb in Oklahoma and other states. Pence ...

What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19?

What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19 Its hard to say exactly because the coronavirus is still so new that scientists dont know much about long-term effects. The best evidence comes from patients themselves, and some e...

Yes Bank scam: HC allows BW BusinessWorld Media to operate two bank accounts freezed by ED

The Delhi High Court has allowed BW BusinessWorld Media Private Limited to operate its two bank accounts that were frozen under the directions from the Enforcement Directorate ED which is investigating the Yes Bank scam allegedly involving ...

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Spoiler alert 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than theyve been in nearly 50 years. This bold yet unsurprising conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020