Maha: Former LS MP Raju Shetti meets NCP chief Pawar

Former Lok Sabha MP and SwabhimaniShetkari Sanghatna leader Raju Shetti on Tuesday metNationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati inMaharashtra's Pune district

Shetti, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls fromHatkanangle to Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane by a margin ofover 96,000 votes, was recently offered a seat in the stateLegislative Council by the NCP from its quota

In a tweet, Pawar said, "Visited various projects ofAgriculture Development Trust's various projects in Baramatiwith Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Raju Shetti."