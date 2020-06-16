Left Menu
India's borders are intact and will remain intact under PM Modi, says Nadda

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that the borders of India are intact and would remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the loss of three army men during the de-escalation process that was underway in Laddakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:59 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda addressing the Kerala Jan Samvad rally via video conference on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that the borders of India are intact and would remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the loss of three army men during the de-escalation process that was underway in Laddakh. "Borders of India are intact and will remain intact under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. During the de-escalation process that was underway in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, violent face-off took place with Chinese Army, Nadda said while addressing Kerala Jan Samvad rally via video conferencing.

He further said that the Indian Army gave a "befitting reply" but "unfortunately", three army men lost their life. "Indian Army has given a befitting reply, but unfortunately, we have lost our three army men. I pay homage to them for their sacrifice and I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's territorial integrity will not be compromised," Nadda added.

He further said: "We now have the political will and our army is fully equipped to take any adversary. Nobody can cast an ill eye on Modi's India." During the ongoing de-escalation process, a violent face-off took place, on Monday night, between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel, including an officer and two soldiers, in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. (ANI)

