ECI holds meeting to discuss complaints of false affidavits filed by candidates

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday held a meeting and discussed the complaints pertaining to false affidavits filed by some candidates along with their nominations. According to an official release, the meeting was attended by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, two Election Commissioners (ECs) Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, assisted by senior officers of the Commission.

They took cognizance of complaints regarding false affidavits filed by some candidates along with their nominations, which adversely affects the rights of voters as well as impinging on the purity of the electoral process. "Furnishing false information in election affidavits is a devious design to defeat the right of the voter to be informed and transparency in elections. The Commission has decided to robustly address this challenge to further ensure free, fair and ethical elections in the country," read the official release.

"Now, Commission has reviewed this position and decided that, in pursuit of a level-playing field, it will take cognisance of complaints, which indicate serious omission on the part of the candidate, and refer such matters to the relevant investigating authorities on a case-to-case basis," it added. (ANI)