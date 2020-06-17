U.S. sues former Trump adviser Bolton to block book publication

U.S. sues former Trump adviser Bolton to block book publicationReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 03:03 IST
The United States on Tuesday sued former national security advisor John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified information and would compromise national security. The civil lawsuit came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Bolton would be breaking the law if the book were published.
Trump fired Bolton last September after roughly 17 months as national security advisor.
