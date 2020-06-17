Lalji Tandon put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has been put on a support system and his condition is "serious but under control", hospital officials said on Wednesday. "He (Tandon) is on support system. His condition is serious, but under control," Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:31 IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has been put on a support system and his condition is "serious but under control", hospital officials said on Wednesday. "He (Tandon) is on support system. He is not deteriorating. We all are praying he should come out. His condition is serious, but under control," Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor told PTI. Tandon, 85, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the governor's health. PTI NAV SRY
