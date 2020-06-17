Left Menu
All parties will support any decision PM takes, but he should tell what went wrong in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that all parties would support any decision taken by Prime Minister in connection with China but added that the PM should first reveal the truth behind the death of 20 Army personnel in the violent face-off which took place with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:21 IST
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut talking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that all parties would support any decision taken by Prime Minister in connection with China but added that the PM should first reveal the truth behind the death of 20 Army personnel in the violent face-off which took place with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. "Our relations with China have not been great, but no bullets had been fired at the China border for close to 50 years. The killing of 20 of our jawans is shocking. We cannot hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi responsible for whatever happened at the border. We all are responsible for the martyrdom of 20 jawans. All parties will support whatever decision the Prime Minister takes but he should tell people what went wrong," Raut told reporters here.

Urging the PM to give a call for action, Raut added that China should never be trusted. "The country is shocked right now, an all-party meeting will not solve anything. Talks regarding action should be held now. Nobody should trust China, it had once betrayed Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and it is the same China which has betrayed Narendra Modi now," he added.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area on Monday evening. The violent face-off happened on late evening and the night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties, including the death of the commanding officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the violent face-off with Indian troops, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

