LG Baijal holds meeting with Kejriwal, others on COVID-19 management

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to discuss the COVID-19 management in the capital as the cases are increasing with each passing day. "Had a constructive meeting of Expert Panel with Hon'ble CM, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal, Dy CM @msisodia , CS, ACS (Home), Pr. Sec Health & members of Advisory Committee on COVID-19 management in Delhi," he tweeted.

The LG held the meeting with the Chief Minister and others via video conferencing in the afternoon today. However, what was transpired between the meeting is yet to be known.

According to the Health Ministry, the coronavirus case in Delhi has reached 44,688 on Wednesday. Out of the total, 26,351 are active cases, 16,500 have been cured/discharged and 1,837 have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)