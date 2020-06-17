LG Baijal holds meeting with Kejriwal, others on COVID-19 management
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to discuss the COVID-19 management in the capital as the cases are increasing with each passing day.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:33 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to discuss the COVID-19 management in the capital as the cases are increasing with each passing day. "Had a constructive meeting of Expert Panel with Hon'ble CM, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal, Dy CM @msisodia , CS, ACS (Home), Pr. Sec Health & members of Advisory Committee on COVID-19 management in Delhi," he tweeted.
The LG held the meeting with the Chief Minister and others via video conferencing in the afternoon today. However, what was transpired between the meeting is yet to be known.
According to the Health Ministry, the coronavirus case in Delhi has reached 44,688 on Wednesday. Out of the total, 26,351 are active cases, 16,500 have been cured/discharged and 1,837 have died due to the lethal infection. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Anil Baijal
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
- LG
ALSO READ
COVID-19 cases rising, but there are sufficient arrangements of beds, ICU and oxygen support at Delhi hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
4,100 out of 6,731 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals are vacant: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
'We are four steps ahead of coronavirus,' says Arvind Kejriwal after launching 'Delhi Corona' mobile app
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches mobile app for updates on vacant beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients.
13 people in Lt Gov Anil Baijal's office and six Delhi govt officials test positive for COVID-19: Sources.