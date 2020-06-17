Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt responsible for violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held the Narendra Modi-led central government responsible for the violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh wherein 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. “The prime minister will have to tell the truth of how China occupied our land and how our 20 soldiers got martyred.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:32 IST
Modi govt responsible for violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held the Narendra Modi-led central government responsible for the violent face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh wherein 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. “Prime minister Narendra Modi and his government is quiet now. The country had not expected that the government's silence of 40 days will result in this,” AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters at a hotel here. “The country had to see the heart wrenching day due to the failure of the Centre,” he said. Saying that China captured India's land and soldiers got martyred, Surjewala asked what did the prime minister and defense minister do except for keeping silence. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders have often urged the Centre to come clean on the situation at the border and “how much area the Chinese had captured”. “But a careless and failed government kept busy in conspiracies to topple the governments of opposition parties and hid the truth of the border from the country. The priority of the BJP government is not the country, but rule of the party,” he alleged. “There is a ban on ‘questions’ and ‘information’ in the Modi government. Today everything is being hidden from the country. But does the Modi government have any answer for those mothers who sacrificed their sons for defending the country?” he said. Surjewala said the entire country and the Congress party was standing with the government on every issue of national security and integrity, but the government will have to take the nation into confidence. “The prime minister will have to tell the truth of how China occupied our land and how our 20 soldiers got martyred. What is the situation today on the ground and how many our officers and soldiers are missing or injured,” he said. “Now it is the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to take the country and the countrymen into confidence,” he added. Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region

PTI SDA SRY

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Beijing extends movement curbs to contain resurgent coronavirus

Chinas capital cancelled scores of flights, shut schools and blocked off some neighbourhoods as it ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion. Many in Beijing have had their daily lives upen...

'Don't wish to see more clashes with India', says China

After Mondays violent face-off between Chinese and Indian troops in the Galwan valley in the eastern Ladakh area, China on Wednesday said that it does not wish to see more clashes with India. From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see mor...

At least one killed in a light aircraft crash in southern Ukraine

At least one person was killed on Wednesday after a light aircraft crashed into a hypermarket in the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa, local police said.The plane crashed immediately after taking off, a senior police official, Ruslan Foros...

German court: US woman wrongly denied German citizenship

Germanys highest court said Wednesday it has ruled that an American woman whose Jewish father fled Nazi Germany was wrongly denied German citizenship because she was born out of wedlock. The German constitution provides for people whose cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020