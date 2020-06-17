Loss of soldiers in Galwan deeply disturbing and painful: Rajnath Singh

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:01 IST
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh this morning reviewed the Ladakh Border situation in a meeting at South Block today that was attended by Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary Department of Military Affairs General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria.

Later in a tweet, Shri Rajnath Singh mourned the loss of lives in the border clashes and said, "The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

"The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The Nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's Bravehearts."

(With Inputs from PIB)

