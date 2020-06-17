Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate Republicans ready police reform bill to rival Democrats

Democrats will advance their own bill out of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25, after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, was the latest in a string of killings of African Americans by U.S. police and it sparked widespread protests and fresh calls for reforms.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:09 IST
U.S. Senate Republicans ready police reform bill to rival Democrats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police reforms take center stage in Congress on Wednesday as Senate Republicans unveil a bill to address racial disparities in law enforcement and Democrats in the House of Representatives advance their own, more sweeping proposal. More than three weeks after George Floyd's killing in police custody spurred protests nationwide, Senate Republicans will present their legislation at a 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT) press conference. Democrats will advance their own bill out of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25, after a policeman knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, was the latest in a string of killings of African Americans by U.S. police and it sparked widespread protests and fresh calls for reforms. "The American people have spoken, and we hear you," Senator Tim Scott, the chamber's lone black Republican, who crafted the legislation, said in a post on Twitter.

The two bills address similar issues. Both make lynching a federal hate crime, encourage the use of body cameras, and seek better training standards for police. But it is not clear that Congress will agree on how to act.

Democrats claim the Republican plan does not go far enough, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Democratic legislation would go nowhere in his chamber, dismissing it as "typical Democratic overreach." Unlike the Democratic legislation, the Republican bill is not expected to allow victims of misconduct to sue police, ban police chokeholds outright or create new rules to restrict the use of lethal force.

Instead, Republicans rely on the use of federal grant money to encourage police departments to adopt reforms. Facing criticism over his policies and inflammatory rhetoric, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an order that would steer federal money to police departments that agree to outside review and limit the use of chokeholds.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

England adds 3 coaches to help prepare for Windies series

England has seconded three coaches from county cricket to help a 30-strong test squad prepare for next months three-match series against the West Indies. Glen Chapple, Richard Dawson and Matthew Walker, who are head coaches at Lancashire, G...

Turkish ministers visit Libya, Tripoli government says

Turkish government officials including the foreign and finance ministers arrived in Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA, the GNA said in a Facebook post.Turkish support has been c...

US admits flaws as UN human rights body set to debate racism

A US ambassador said Wednesday that Washington is committed to addressing its shortcomings, including racial discrimination, and is being transparent about holding violators accountable as the UNs top human rights body was taking up an urg...

Nation salutes bravery of soldiers: J&K Cong on Ladakh face-off

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress said on Wednesday that the entire country stood behind the armed forces and the government to deal with the threats from China and other hostile neighbours. Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma expressed shoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020