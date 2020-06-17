Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan BJP chief appeals to party workers to use local goods, shun Chinese products

On Congress targeting the BJP government at the Centre over "intrusion of Chinese Army in Ladakh and martyrdom of Indian soldiers", Poonia said it "doesn't have the right to speak" as the country occupied a large portion of Indian territory under its rule. "Under whose rule Kashmir was invaded and occupied in 1948.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:59 IST
Rajasthan BJP chief appeals to party workers to use local goods, shun Chinese products

Amid tensions between India and China, the BJP will appeal to its workers to use local goods instead of foreign products, especially Chinese, party's state president Satish Poonia said on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night.

"We will call upon BJP workers to try to use local products instead of foreign products, especially Chinese," Poonia told reporters at a press conference here. On Congress targeting the BJP government at the Centre over "intrusion of Chinese Army in Ladakh and martyrdom of Indian soldiers", Poonia said it "doesn't have the right to speak" as the country occupied a large portion of Indian territory under its rule.

"Under whose rule Kashmir was invaded and occupied in 1948. In 1962, the Chinese Army occupied a large portion of Indian territory by giving the slogan 'Indians and Chinese are brothers'. In 1971, they released 93,000 prisoners to Pakistan. So, Congress doesn't have the right to speak in today's situation," Poonia said. Poonia said on completion of the first year of the second term of the Modi government, the party is going to create a history of virtual rallies with the help of technology and innovation keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 20, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address the workers and public of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions through a virtual rally. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address the virtual rally of Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions on June 27.

Poonia said that on June 14, the virtual rally was addressed by Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani which was watched by 35 lakh activists and general public through various mediums..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal BJP takes out protest march against Ladakh clash, calls for boycott of Chinese goods

The West Bengal unit of BJP on Wednesday took out a candlelight protest march against the killing of Indian soldiers in the fierce clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley. Led by senior party leaders and MP Locket Chatterjee, the...

U.S. law prevents import of products made by forced labor -USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, asked about exports of products made by Uighurs and other Muslim groups in camps in China, said the United States would strongly enforce U.S. laws banning the import of goods made by forced labor...

LATAM Airlines suspends Argentina operations, blaming COVID-19 and government

LATAM Airlines Group said on Wednesday its Argentine subsidiary will cease operations indefinitely, canceling all domestic flights, its first major cutback since filing for bankruptcy protection. The announcement fell short of saying the co...

BJP workers hold protest against China at India Gate

BJP workers held a protest against China here on Wednesday over the Galwan Valley face-off in which 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred on June 15. The protestors chanted the the slogan, Bharat mata ki jai, Vande Mataram. They were also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020