Rajasthan BJP chief appeals to party workers to use local goods, shun Chinese products

Amid tensions between India and China, the BJP will appeal to its workers to use local goods instead of foreign products, especially Chinese, party's state president Satish Poonia said on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night.

"We will call upon BJP workers to try to use local products instead of foreign products, especially Chinese," Poonia told reporters at a press conference here. On Congress targeting the BJP government at the Centre over "intrusion of Chinese Army in Ladakh and martyrdom of Indian soldiers", Poonia said it "doesn't have the right to speak" as the country occupied a large portion of Indian territory under its rule.

"Under whose rule Kashmir was invaded and occupied in 1948. In 1962, the Chinese Army occupied a large portion of Indian territory by giving the slogan 'Indians and Chinese are brothers'. In 1971, they released 93,000 prisoners to Pakistan. So, Congress doesn't have the right to speak in today's situation," Poonia said. Poonia said on completion of the first year of the second term of the Modi government, the party is going to create a history of virtual rallies with the help of technology and innovation keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 20, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address the workers and public of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions through a virtual rally. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address the virtual rally of Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions on June 27.

Poonia said that on June 14, the virtual rally was addressed by Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani which was watched by 35 lakh activists and general public through various mediums..