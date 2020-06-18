Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump OKs bill to punish China over ethnic crackdown

“It's a great day for America and the Uighur people,” he wrote. Members of Congress intended the legislation to increase pressure on China over the crackdown in Xinjiang, where authorities have detained more than a million people — from mostly Muslim ethnic groups that include Uighurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz — in a vast network of detention centres.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 02:43 IST
Trump OKs bill to punish China over ethnic crackdown
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has signed legislation that seeks to punish China for its crackdown on Uighurs and other ethnic minorities. The bill includes sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the mass surveillance and detention of Uighurs and other ethnic groups in the western Xinjiang region. The legislation represents the most significant action to date by any country to punish China for a crackdown in which more than a million people have been detained in camps under harsh conditions.

It was expected to further inflame already tense relations with China. Congress passed the bill with little opposition. Trump signed it Wednesday with no ceremony as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Hawaii to meet with a senior Chinese diplomat.

Trump issued a statement saying the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 would hold "perpetrators of human rights violations" accountable but noting that a section of the law would interfere with executive authority to terminate certain sanctions and the administration would treat that section as non-binding. Nury Turkel, a lawyer, and Uighur rights advocate and member of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, thanked the president in a social media post. "It's a great day for America and the Uighur people," he wrote.

Members of Congress intended the legislation to increase pressure on China over the crackdown in Xinjiang, where authorities have detained more than a million people — from mostly Muslim ethnic groups that include Uighurs, Kazakhs, and Kyrgyz — in a vast network of detention centres. It would impose sanctions on specific Chinese officials, such as the Communist Party official who oversees government policy in Xinjiang.

The legislation also requires the US government to report to Congress on violations of human rights in Xinjiang as well as China's acquisition of technology used for mass detention and surveillance. It also requires American authorities to look into the pervasive reports of harassment and threats of Uighurs and other Chinese nationals in the United States. China has publicly brushed away criticism of its crackdown in Xinjiang, which it launched in 2014 as the "Strike Hard Against Violent Extremism" campaign in a vast resource-rich territory whose inhabitants are largely distinct, culturally and ethnically, from the country's Han Chinese majority.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Alita: Battle Angel 2 progress updates, cast revealed, what we know so far

Alita Battle Angel 2 is undeniably a highly demanding movie and fans are passionately waiting for its release. There is another reason why fans are vehemently looking forward to the second movie. The reason is it is going to be directed by ...

U.S. fines Copa Airlines $450K for transporting passengers between U.S., Venezuela

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Wednesday it fined Panamas Copa Airlines 450,000 for unlawfully transporting passengers between the United States and Venezuela via a stopover point, and ordered the airline to avoid future similar...

Mothers as "trauma surgeons:" the anguish of raising black boys in America

Raising black boys in America involves constant mental anguish, Danielle Pattillo, a special education teacher in New York City and mother to two sons, ages 14 and 22, said.Every day Pattillo told her sons they were unique, wanted, valued, ...

Karnataka directs random COVID-19 testing to ensure effective surveillance

The Karnataka Government has directed random testing using RT-PCR pooled sample technique, for slum dwellers, vendorsbill collectors, delivery boys of food chains and couriers, to ensure effective surveillance in view of recent increase in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020