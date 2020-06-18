Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying

Support for Abe, who had close ties to the ex-minister, has declined over dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus crisis, his attempt to extend top prosecutors' retirement age, and suspicions of wasteful public spending in programmes to support for tourism and small companies. Tokyo prosecutors said in a statement that Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife Anri paid 1.7 million yen ($15,900) to five people last year to get her a seat in the 2019 upper house election.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:34 IST
Former Japanese justice minister, lawmaker wife arrested for suspected vote-buying
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

A former Japanese justice minister and his lawmaker wife were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of vote-buying, prosecutors said, in a serious blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he struggles with falling public support. Support for Abe, who had close ties to the ex-minister, has declined over dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus crisis, his attempt to extend top prosecutors' retirement age, and suspicions of wasteful public spending in programs to support for tourism and small companies.

Tokyo prosecutors said in a statement that Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife Anri paid 1.7 million yen ($15,900) to five people last year to get her a seat in the 2019 upper house election. Separately, Katsuyuki Kawai gave about 24 million yen to 91 people to secure her election, the statement said, without identifying them.

Katsuyuki Kawai on Wednesday denied wrongdoing while Anri Kawai declined to comment on the advice of her lawyer. Abe apologized to the public over the arrests.

"It is regrettable that lawmakers from our party were arrested and I feel strongly my responsibility for the appointment of the past justice minister," he told a news conference. Anri Kawai's campaign had received a 150 million yen contribution from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters, raising eyebrows because of its size.

Asked whether part of the money could have been used to buy votes, Abe referred to comments by the party's secretary-general that certified public accountants made strict retroactive checks on each party branch's expenses ruling out such misuse.

"LAME DUCK" PM?

Katsuyuki Kawai, who previously served as a foreign policy adviser to Abe, quit as minister last October after reports of election irregularities by his wife. "I have never engaged in political activities that are shameful in the light of my conscience, nor against the law," Kyodo news agency quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

Anri has also rejected the allegations, media reports said. Reuters could not reach either on Thursday.

Lawmakers cannot be arrested while parliament is in session. The latest session ended on Wednesday. Abe returned to office in December 2012 and last November became Japan's longest-serving prime minister. His term as ruling LDP leader, and hence premier, ends in September 2021 but there is speculation he may have to step down sooner given sagging support, which fell below 30% in two polls last month.

Political sources and experts said Abe would be weakened but was unlikely to step down immediately as Japan contends with the pandemic. "The damage will be quite big," said University of Tokyo political science professor Yu Uchiyama.

"He will be a lame duck," Abe told the news conference he was not considering calling a snap election but would not hesitate to do so if needed.

The prime minister is struggling to ease the impact of the coronavirus on the world's third-largest economy. He has launched two stimulus packages totaling $2.2 trillion but over half of the respondents to a Reuters survey were critical of the response. ($1 = 106.9100 yen)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Bolton says Trump unfit for office as book alleges sweeping misdeeds

Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton said the U.S. president is unfit for office, according to interview excerpts released on Thursday after portions of the top aides upcoming book revealed a withering portrayal of his...

Plenty of liquidity available in the system: SBI chairman

State Bank of India SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said that there is enough liquidity available in the system and also interest rates have moderated to a large extent. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce, ...

Over 15,000 migrant workers returning to Maha daily: minister

More than 15,000 migrant workers who had left Maharashtra during lockdown are returning to the state every day as industries have resumed operations in a phased manner, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday. The lockdown on account o...

Shraddha Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: He danced to his own tune

Days after Sushant Singh Rajputs death, his friend and Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor say his passing has left a huge void but she will remember the actor as someone full of kindness, intelligence, and curiosity. Rajput, 34, was found d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020