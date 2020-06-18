Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRC,TDP all set for RS polls in AP amid lockdown

Nathwanihad been an Independent MP from Jharkhand for the last two consecutive terms and he filed his nomination as the YSRC candidate this time. As the YSRC government decided to abolish the state Legislative Council, the party fielded Bose and Ramana as they have been with Jagan since the inception of the party, according to sources.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:48 IST
YSRC,TDP all set for RS polls in AP amid lockdown

The stage is set for polling on Friday to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, with the ruling YSR Congress poised to win all four seats given its formidable strength in the State Assembly. This is the first time that an election is being conducted for the Rajya Sabha seats from the State, post-bifurcation in 2014.

The biennial election, originally scheduled for March 26, was put off to June 19 due to the Covid-19 lockdown across the country. Four out of 11 seats in the Upper House of Parliament from AP fell vacant on April 9 as sitting members retired at the end of the six-year term.

It would have normally been a unanimous affair but a formal election became inevitable since five candidates four of the ruling YSR Congress and one of the opposition Telugu Desam party remained in fray. With a strength of 151 in the 175-member AP Assembly and the support of four "rebel" legislators of TDP and Jana Sena, the YSRC is comfortably placed to win all four.

Minimum 36 votes are required for a candidate to win the Rajya Sabha seat from AP. The TDP, with just 20 out of 23 MLAs remaining on its side, stands no chance whatsoever.

After Friday's polling, the YSRC'Ss strength in Rajya Sabha will rise to six from two at present. From the YSRC, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, realtor A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries Senior Group President ParimalNathwaniare in the fray now.

The TDP fielded its politburo member Varla Ramaiah, playing the Scheduled Caste card. Nathwanihad been an Independent MP from Jharkhand for the last two consecutive terms and he filed his nomination as the YSRC candidate this time.

As the YSRC government decided to abolish the state Legislative Council, the party fielded Bose and Ramana as they have been with Jagan since the inception of the party, according to sources. Both belong to the backward classes.

Ramana was arrested along with Jagan in 2012 in the quid pro quo deals cases and later released on bail. Bose and Ramana would have lost their Cabinet berths once the Council was abolished, process for which was underway.

Polling will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday and counting of votes will be taken up at 5 pm. The result is expected to be announced within a short time thereon, Legislature sources said.

With a majority of them being first-timers, the YSRC conducted a mock poll for its MLAs on Thursday to familiarise them with the procedure involved in the polling..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

TN Guv pays tributes to Havildar Palani

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday paid rich tributes to late Army Havildar K Palani, killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in east Ladakh. The people of India and Tamil Nadu will always be indebted ...

Four top JuD leaders sentenced for terror financing in Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday sentenced up to five years four top leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah JuD and close aides of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in a terror-financing case. Hafiz Abdul Re...

Serbia ready to sacrifice EU membership over Kosovo deal

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday he would reject European Union membership if Belgrade does not receive concessions in return for recognising Kosovo and dropping attempts to stop it joining the United Nations.After meetin...

Rashford back to the day job after activism during pandemic

He used his profile to help raise 25 million for charity, shame the British government over its policy for school lunches, and become one of the most popular and admired people in the country during the coronavirus pandemic. As an activist,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020