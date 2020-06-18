Left Menu
India's election to UNSC shows goodwill country enjoys in world community: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed delight over India's unopposed election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, saying it reflected the goodwill enjoyed by New Delhi. "Delighted that India is elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:18 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed delight over India's unopposed election to the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, saying it reflected the goodwill enjoyed by New Delhi. "Delighted that India is elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The support from 184 out of 192 members reflects the goodwill India enjoys in the world community," the Vice President's Secretariat  tweeted.

India garnered 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast in the General Assembly to win the election for the non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council. India's two-year term will begin on January 1, 2021. This is the eighth time that India will sit at the UN high-table, which comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members.

"India has always been a voice for peace and non-violence and will continue to do so," Naidu said..

