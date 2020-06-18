Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLC polls: 9 candidates file nomination for 7 berths in Karnataka

While the BJP has fielded four candidates, the Congress has given tickets to two and the JD(S) to one candidate respectively for the biennial elections to seven seats of the legislative council to be elected by the MLAs. One independent and one person claiming to be affiliated to BJP have also filed their nomination papers, with any proposers, at the office of Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is also the returning officer for the polls.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:46 IST
MLC polls: 9 candidates file nomination for 7 berths in Karnataka

Nine candidates have filed their nominations for the June 29 elections to seven seats of the Karnataka legislative council on Thursday, the last date to do so. While the BJP has fielded four candidates, the Congress has given tickets to two and the JD(S) to one candidate respectively for the biennial elections to seven seats of the legislative council to be elected by the MLAs.

One independent and one person claiming to be affiliated to BJP have also filed their nomination papers, with any proposers, at the office of Legislative Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi, who is also the returning officer for the polls. "The nominations of two candidates without any proposers is likely to be rejected during scrutiny of the papers on Friday.

So seven candidates will be in the fray for as many berths. Hence the election is likely to be unopposed if no one withdraws nominations," official sources said. While scrutiny will take place on Friday, June 22 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

The election is necessitated as the term of seven MLCs- Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, M C Venugopal, N S Bose Raju, H M Revanna (all Congress), T A Sharavana (JD(S)) and independent D U Mallikarjuna- will end June 30. Based on their strength in the Assembly, while BJP is in a position to win four out of seven seats, Congress can win two and JD(S) one.

Twenty-eight valid votes of MLAs are required for each candidate to win. Four BJP candidates MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, Sunil Vallyapure and Pratap Simha Nayak filed their nominations today, after the party high command announced their names late last night.

Nagaraj and Shankar had played a key role in the formation of the BJP government after the coup that led to the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition.They had subsequently defected to the saffron party. While Nagaraj lost the byelections held later, Shankar did not contest in exchange for a Council berth promise.

Among the other BJP candidates- Vallyapure is a former MLA from Chincholi and had given up his seat abiding by the party decision to field Avinash Jadhav, while Nayak is a senior party worker and had served as Dakshina Kannada district president. Sources said Shankar and Vallyapure have been given MLC tickets as they had given up their Assembly seats, while Nagraj was considered as he had faced a defeat during the bypolls because party MP B N Bachhe Gowda's son Sharath contested as a rebel.

Nayak's candidature is being seen as BJP high command's choice by party insiders, ignoring the state units recommendation of H Vishwanath, a former JD(S) MLA who had defected to BJP. Two Congress candidates- senior party leader B K Hariprasad and incumbent Naseer Ahmed also filed their nominations today.

Hariprasad's name was announced by the the party on Wednesday, even as his tenure in Rajya Sabha is to end on June 25. Naseer Ahmed, who is retiring as MLC on June 30 is seeking another term.

The choice of candidates by the Congress high command is being seen as a mixed bag for CLP leader Siddaramaiah as Naseer Ahmed is said to be close to him, while Hariprasad is considered among his bete noires, party sources said. In a surprise move, JD(S) has fielded Govinda Raju from Koral as the party candidate for the MLC polls.

Incumbent MLC T A Sharavana and outgoing Rajya Sabha member Kupendra Reddy were seen as the prime aspirants for the ticket. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said Govinda Raju was chosen as it would help organise and strengthen the party in Kolar and Chikkaballapura region.

The independent candidate who has filed his papers today is P C Krishnegowda, and the one who filed his nomination claiming to be associated with BJP is Mandikkal Nagaraja..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi commences COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

The Delhi government commenced COVID-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 169 centres in and around containment zones of the city on Thursday. A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results ava...

12 more COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal, toll rises to 518

West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 518, a state health bulletin said. All of the 12 deaths were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulleti...

Top Pentagon official Wheelbarger resigns, urges colleagues to be guided by U.S. Constitution

Kathryn Wheelbarger, one of the Pentagons most prominent and respected policy officials, is resigning after three years in the job after President Donald Trump dropped plans to nominate her for an intelligence post, sources tell Reuters. Th...

UK ditches COVID-19 app model to use Google-Apple system

Britain will switch to Apple and Google technology for its COVID-19 test-and-trace app, ditching its homegrown system which was not working well enough on Apples iPhone, the government said on Thursday. The test-and-trace programme is key t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020