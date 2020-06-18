Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:57 IST
U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, ruling against his bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants, dubbed "Dreamers," who entered the United States illegally as children. The justices on a 5-4 vote upheld lower court rulings that found that Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals in finding that the administrations actions were "arbitrary and capricious" under a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act. The ruling means that the roughly 649,000 immigrants, mostly young Hispanic adults born in Mexico and other Latin American countries, currently enrolled in DACA will remain protected from deportation and eligible to obtain renewable two-year work permits.

The ruling does not prevent Trump from trying again to end the program. But his administration is unlikely to be able to end DACA before the Nov. 3 election in which Trump is seeking a second four-year term in office. "We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action," Roberts wrote.

The ruling marks the second time this week that Roberts has ruled against Trump in a major case following Monday's decision finding that gay and transgender workers are protected under federal employment law. The court's four other conservatives including two Trump appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, dissented.

"Today's decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision," conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in dissent. Trump's administration has argued that Obama exceeded his constitutional powers when he created DACA by executive action, bypassing Congress.

A collection of states including California and New York, people currently enrolled in DACA and civil rights groups all filed suit to block Trump's plan to end the program. Lower courts in California, New York and the District of Columbia ruled against Trump and left DACA in place, finding that his move to revoke the program violated a U.S. law called the Administrative Procedure Act. Trump has made his crackdown on legal and illegal immigration, including pursuing construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, a central part of his presidency and his 2020 re-election campaign.

Roberts a year ago also cast the decisive vote in a Supreme Court loss for the Republican president when the justices blocked Trump's administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census that critics said was an effort to dissuade immigrants from taking part in the decennial population count.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi commences COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

The Delhi government commenced COVID-19 testing through rapid antigen methodology at 169 centres in and around containment zones of the city on Thursday. A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that makes results ava...

12 more COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal, toll rises to 518

West Bengal reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the coronavirus death toll in the state to 518, a state health bulletin said. All of the 12 deaths were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulleti...

Top Pentagon official Wheelbarger resigns, urges colleagues to be guided by U.S. Constitution

Kathryn Wheelbarger, one of the Pentagons most prominent and respected policy officials, is resigning after three years in the job after President Donald Trump dropped plans to nominate her for an intelligence post, sources tell Reuters. Th...

UK ditches COVID-19 app model to use Google-Apple system

Britain will switch to Apple and Google technology for its COVID-19 test-and-trace app, ditching its homegrown system which was not working well enough on Apples iPhone, the government said on Thursday. The test-and-trace programme is key t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020