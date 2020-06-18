Ex- BJP MLA `charges' at preacher Morari over Krishna remarks
Former BJP MLA Pabubha Manek allegedly charged at Ram Katha preacher Morari at Dwarka in Gujarat on Thursday, apparently incensed over the latter's controversial remarks about Lord Krishna.Before I could get close to him, his supporters took me away, thinking that I had come there to attack preacher," said Manek. Recently, the Gujarat High Court set aside Manek's election from Dwarka for submitting a faulty nomination form.PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:09 IST
Former BJP MLA Pabubha Manek allegedly charged at Ram Katha preacher Morari at Dwarka in Gujarat on Thursday, apparently incensed over the latter's controversial remarks about Lord Krishna. While the incident took place in front of media and was captured by TV cameras, Manek claimed later that he had no intention to attack the spiritual leader.
In a video that went viral, an angry Manek was seen rushing towards Morari, who was addressing the media at the Circuit House after visiting the Dwarkadheesh temple here. Jamnagar MP Poonam Madam, who was sitting next to Morari, and another person intervened quickly and took Manek away before he could get near the preacher.
The former MLA later claimed that his body language was misunderstood. "I just wanted to ask Morari why he uttered such words and from where he learned such things. Before I could get close to him, his supporters took me away, thinking that I had come there to attack him," said Manek.
Recently, the Gujarat High Court set aside Manek's election from Dwarka for submitting a faulty nomination form. Morari was in Dwarka on Thursday in a bid to mollify Lord Krishna devotees, particularly members of the Ahir community.
He courted controversy recently with a statement that Krishna `failed to establish Dharma' in his own city of Dwarka. Later he tendered an apology.
