Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House panel hears from Facebook, Google, Twitter on election security

Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter Inc appeared remotely before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a virtual hearing on foreign influence and election security. The Silicon Valley leaders were testifying at a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing about their actions taken to combat election interference since the 2016 U.S. elections, as the country moves toward the Nov. 3 presidential contest.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:10 IST
U.S. House panel hears from Facebook, Google, Twitter on election security

Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, and Twitter Inc appeared remotely before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a virtual hearing on foreign influence and election security.

The Silicon Valley leaders were testifying at a House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing about their actions taken to combat election interference since the 2016 U.S. elections, as the country moves toward the Nov. 3 presidential contest. "As I look across the landscape I cannot say I am confident that the 2020 election will be free of interference by malicious actors, foreign or domestic," said House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff at the hearing.

Ahead of the hearing, witnesses described each company's work to combat disinformation and improve election integrity. The written opening statements were from Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy; Nick Pickles, director of global public policy strategy and development at Twitter, and Richard Salgado, director for law enforcement and information security at Google. Twitter's Pickles stressed that the problem went beyond content moderation.

"Removal of content alone will not address this challenge and while it does play an important role, particularly in tackling platform manipulation, governments must play a part in addressing the broader issue," said Pickles in his posted statement. "While policy proposals may differ, it is clear that this is not the time to curtail online public conversation and the values that underpin the open Internet."

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Wheels India cast aluminium plant to go on stream in Sep: MD

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What is next for immigrant 'Dreamers' after U.S. Supreme Court ruling?

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 5-4 against President Donald Trumps move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA program that offers work permits and deportation relief to certain immigrants who came to the country i...

Discord thwarts U.N. nuclear watchdog's plans for virtual Iran meeting

Opposition led by China to a planned resolution rebuking Iran at the U.N. nuclear watchdogs 35-nation board has forced it to call an in-person session after four days of meeting online because of the coronavirus, diplomats said on Thursday....

COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rises to 44 with 5 new fatalities; total cases climb to 7,040

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose to 44 on Thursday with five fatalities being reported in 24 hours while the total tally of cases breached the 7,000-mark as 100 people tested positive for the dreaded disease, a top health department of...

SAD-BJP workers hold protests in Punjab demanding restoration of blue cards

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday submitted memorandums to Deputy Commissioners across the state, demanding immediate restoration of all blue cards to the underprivileged sections of society. SAD&#160;and BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020