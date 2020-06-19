Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump pledges new list of conservative Supreme Court contenders

President Donald Trump, hit by a second U.S. Supreme Court loss in four days, said on Thursday he plans to issue an updated list of potential conservative nominees to the high court after the justices halted one of his hardline immigration policies. "Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before," Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, wrote on Twitter post. Trump administration's 'sloppy' work has led to Supreme Court losses

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling stopping President Donald Trump from rescinding protections for "Dreamers" immigrants marked the second time in a year that he lost a major case because Chief Justice John Roberts faulted his administration for sloppiness in the policymaking process. The conservative Roberts, joined by the court's four liberal justices, decided on Thursday that the administration's actions in crafting the immigration policy were "arbitrary and capricious" under a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act. Thousands evacuated in Arizona as wildfires scorch U.S. Southwest

Over 2,000 people were evacuated from three large wildfires in Arizona on Thursday as dry conditions and gusty winds whipped blazes across the U.S. Southwest. Over 1,500 residents fled small communities in mountains about 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Phoenix, Arizona, as a wildfire grew to an area larger than the city of Detroit overnight, fire officials reported. Former Atlanta officer charged in Brooks killing surrenders to authorities

The former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks last week turned himself into authorities on Thursday afternoon, in keeping with an arrangement with prosecutors, according to county jail records. Garrett Rolfe, a white officer charged on Wednesday in the killing, was being held at the Fulton County jail. He was fired by the department on Saturday, a day after the shooting in a Wendy's parking lot in south Atlanta. U.S. Senate votes to confirm McConnell protege to influential appeals court

The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to confirm a federal judge who is a protege of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to an influential appeals court in Washington. Justin Walker, 38, won Senate approval to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit following a mostly party-line 51-42 vote. U.S. Supreme Court thwarts Trump plan to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, blocking his bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - often called "Dreamers" - who entered the United States illegally as children. The 5-4 ruling, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's four liberals, upheld lower court decisions that found that Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful. Wounded, bruised protesters testify to decry New York City police violence

Dana Kopel testified that New York City police kicked her in the jaw and bound her wrists so tightly with zipties her hands turned blue, leaving one hand numb with nerve damage weeks after she marched through the Bronx to protest the killing of George Floyd. Jeffrey Castillo displayed cuts on his knees, bruises on his arms and a scar on his shoulder he said was caused after six officers knocked him off his bike while he chanted against police violence in Manhattan's West Village. Months before election, Trump finds himself at odds with most Americans' views

The temporary fences that separated protesters from the White House have come down. But its occupant, President Donald Trump, appears to be more isolated than ever. Recent opinion surveys, including a poll from Reuters/Ipsos this week, continue to show Trump trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden significantly with just over four months until the Nov. 3 election. New York City Council passes police surveillance oversight bill

The New York City Council overwhelmingly passed a bill that would order the city's police force to itemize and explain its surveillance gear. The Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology (POST) Act passed by a vote of 44 to six, the speaker's office said Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had expressed opposition to the bill, recently indicated he would sign it into law. U.S. considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: FT

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a significant expansion of current visa restrictions for foreign workers, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday. Many of Trump's top advisers and cabinet members had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a potential executive order to suspend the issuance of visas to several classes of individuals, the newspaper reported, citing four people briefed on the meeting https://on.ft.com/37JmcXv.