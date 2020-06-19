Meghalaya Democratic Alliance is united, sure of winning RS seat: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) Chief Conrad K Sangma on Friday said Meghalaya Democratic Alliance is united and it is sure of winning the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state. Sangma who visited the state Assembly said, "MLAs of Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) are united and we are very sure to win the lone Rajya Sabha seat."

MDA has fielded NPP leader WR Kharlukhi as its candidate. Voting for the elections to fill the vacant 18 seats in Rajya Sabha is being today. The polls to the Upper House seats from seven states were earlier scheduled to be held on March 26. However, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)