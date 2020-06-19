Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus president says country foiled foreign plot after arresting political rival

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Belarus had foiled a foreign plot to destabilise the country ahead of the presidential election in August, a day after the arrest of his main political rival sparked protests.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:01 IST
Belarus president says country foiled foreign plot after arresting political rival

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday Belarus had foiled a foreign plot to destabilise the country ahead of the presidential election in August, a day after the arrest of his main political rival sparked protests. There had been a large-scale plan to foment a revolution akin to the Maidan street protests in Ukraine in 2014, Lukashenko said.

He said political forces from "both from the West and from the East" had concentrated their interests in Belarus, and that "certain forces" had intensified their efforts, according to the official BelTA news agency. He did not give details to substantiate his comments or say which foreign country was involved, although relations with Russia have been strained in recent months.

"That was the goal. The masks were torn not only from certain puppets we had here, but also from puppeteers who sit outside Belarus," he said. Lukashenko has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron fist for 26 years but faces the biggest challenge in years as frustration over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic combined with grievances over the economy and human rights.

On Thursday the authorities arrested his most serious opponent, Viktor Babariko, who was the head of the local unit of Russia's Gazprombank before running for president. A top security official said Babariko was controlled by Russian "puppeteers". Ties between the two traditional allies have been strained by Russia's decision to scale back subsidies and oil supplies to its neighbour. Belarus has also resisted Russian calls for closer economic union.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had no plans to intervene. "The Kremlin does not have a candidate at the Belarusian elections. The candidate at the elections is the Belarusian people," he said. Lukashenko was speaking in relation to the authorities opening a criminal case against Belgazprombank, the local unit of Gazprombank.

Belgazprombank, whose offices were raided in a tax evasion and money laundering case, was put into temporary administration and 15 employees were also detained earlier this month. Lukashenko has sought closer ties with the West as relations with Moscow worsened, but his crackdown on opponents ahead of the election could also hobble his efforts to mend fences with the European Union.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa may sell Brussels Airlines or let it go bankrupt -report

Lufthansa could let its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines go bankrupt or sell it, La Libre newspaper reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources at the airline.Brussels Airlines, which employs 4,200 people, said last month it would cut ...

Suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh gets bail in terror case

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, was granted bail by a Delhi court on Friday, his lawyer saidSingh and an...

Shatrughan Sinha prays for speedy recovery of Delhi health minister, MLA Atishi

After Delhis Health Minister Satyender Jain and MLA Atishi tested positive for coronavirus, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Friday prayed for their speedy recovery. Sinha who is one of the most socially active senior actors took to Twitte...

2 Pakistani troops among 3 killed in bomb blast in Sindh province

Two Pakistani troops and a civilian were killed when a roadside bomb targeting a security vehicle exploded near a railway station in Sindh province on Friday, police said. Three other persons, including a paramilitary official, were also in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020