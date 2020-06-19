Britain, EU need Brexit agreement in the autumn - Merkel
The European Union and Britain need to reach a deal by the autumn on their future relationship in order to get it ratified, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a video conference with other EU leaders on Friday. Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 and their relationship is governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous rules in place while new terms are negotiated.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:13 IST
The European Union and Britain need to reach a deal by the autumn on their future relationship in order to get it ratified, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a video conference with other EU leaders on Friday.
Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 and their relationship is governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous rules in place while new terms are negotiated. Britain does not want to extend that transition beyond 2020.
"We recognized that the negotiations must be accelerated ... as in the autumn there must be an agreement as this agreement must still be ratified by both sides," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Angela Merkel
- Britain
- German
- Berlin
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Britain says nearly 30,000 COVID-19 tests sent to U.S. lab came back void
European Union leaders concerned about US racism
Britain's Sunak picks ex-official Hughes to head budget watchdog
Britain's Sunak picks ex-official Hughes to head budget watchdog
British Airways does not attend meeting with Britain's interior minister Priti Patel