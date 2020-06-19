Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain, EU need Brexit agreement in the autumn - Merkel

The European Union and Britain need to reach a deal by the autumn on their future relationship in order to get it ratified, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a video conference with other EU leaders on Friday. Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 and their relationship is governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous rules in place while new terms are negotiated.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:13 IST
Britain, EU need Brexit agreement in the autumn - Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The European Union and Britain need to reach a deal by the autumn on their future relationship in order to get it ratified, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a video conference with other EU leaders on Friday.

Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 and their relationship is governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous rules in place while new terms are negotiated. Britain does not want to extend that transition beyond 2020.

"We recognized that the negotiations must be accelerated ... as in the autumn there must be an agreement as this agreement must still be ratified by both sides," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition parties not invited to all-party meet slam govt, question criteria

Opposition parties like the RJD, AAP, and AIMIM reacted angrily on Friday over not being invited to the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border and raised questions over...

Demand in economy will rise when uncertainty is not there: CEA

Demand in the economy will increase when the uncertainty regarding health in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak ends, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said on Friday. Speaking at a webinar session organised by Bharat Chamber of...

Iran urges social distancing as coronavirus cases top 200,000

Irans tally of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 200,000 on Friday, as state media continued to warn about a lack of proper social distancing despite a new surge of infections. Daily deaths have exceeded 100 most of this week, for the firs...

Wirecard CEO exits as search for missing billions hits dead end in Asia

Wirecards chief executive quit on Friday as the German payments firms search for 2.1 billion of missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines and it scrambled to secure a financial lifeline from its banks.Markus Braun, who built Wirecard i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020