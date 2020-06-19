Will support PM on India-China border issue:AP CM

YSR Congress chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said his party will fully support whatever strategy Prime Minister Narendra Modi will adopt to resolve the India-China border issue. In the digital all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Reddy did not give any specific suggestion but expressed confidence that Modi through his diplomatic connections will find a solution to this predicament as well in an amicable manner.

"I stand by you in these testing times. I would like to convey wholehearted support of the 6 crore people of my state.All of us are behind you.... Passing these testing times, whatever strategy you put forth in place, we will firmly stand by you," Reddy said.

While India has gained prominence at global level under Modi's leadership, the CM said, "On the flip side due to India's glorious growth story under your regime, India has also gained envy of many who have tried to destabilize India through indirect forces." Stating that India has emerged victorious time and again despite such pressures, he said, "I am confident that you will navigate the nation successfully even through this Galwan crisis and India will emerge even stronger and resilient.".