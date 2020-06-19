All-party meet: Thackeray assures PM of solidarity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the country stands in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey a message to China that India is strong and not helpless. Thackeray participated in the all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister through video conference to discuss the stand-off with China in the aftermath of death of 20 Army personnel in clashes with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh.

He told Modi during the meeting that the all-party dialogue initiated by him must continue, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. "We will cooperate in whatever way we can," Thackeray was quoted as saying.

"India is not weak in comparison with China. We are ready to wage a war against anyone. Our emphasis has always been on diplomacy anddialogue. But if this is construed as weakness, we should show our strength," he said. China was responsible for the coronavirus pandemic and now it was taking advantage of the situation and trying to build pressure on the border, the chief minister stated in the meeting.